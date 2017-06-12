Timeline: London Fashion Week Men's turns 5

June 12, 2017, marks the end of the fifth year anniversary of London Fashion Week Men's (LFWM). The four-day event welcomed designers, press, retailers, buyers and business leaders from 45 countries. Taking place at its new home in The Store Studios, as well as a number of leading locations across the capital, established menswear brands which are a part of London's past and future including Barbour International, Belstaff, Burberry, Dunhill, Hackett, Kent & Curwen, Rag&Bone, Stephen Webster, Stella McCartney, Topman Design and Vivienne Westwood presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2018.

Since its inception back in 2012, LFWM has showcased the entire range of the British menswear market, from emerging talent and streetwear to heritage brands and Savile Row tailoring. More than 200 brands have been a part of over 750 catwalk shows, presentations and events in venues across the capital over the last five years, with over 230 designers shown as a part of the Designer Showrooms. In honour of London Fashion Week Men's five year anniversary, FashionUnited shares its timeline of the dedicated men's fashion week evolution, from its first menswear showcase in St James' Palace in June, 2012.

"The fifth anniversary of London Fashion Week Men's has been as surprising as it has been exhausting," commented Dylan Jones, Chair of LFWM. "With over 100 events, runway shows, presentations, installations, cocktail parties, dinners and full-on raves, #LFWM once again proved that London has more stamina that any other fashion capital. As for the shows, they have been extraordinary, from the psychedelic to the formal, from Charles Jeffrey and Man to the best of Savile Row, and from Dunhill and Richard James to Vivienne Westwood. There really is no place like London."

