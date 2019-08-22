Tmall announces participants for NYFW's "Tmall China Cool"

Tmall has announced the designers it is sponsoring for NYFW this season. The Alibaba-owned platform announced its partnership with New York Fashion Week: The Shows to bring emerging Chinese designers to the attention of the western market.

The participating designers include a leading Chinese mult-brand retail and fashion label Peacebird, intimate apparel brand Threegu, contemporary womenswear label RiZhuo and emerging designers Songta and i-am-chen, who will present a collective runway show.

“We are thrilled to be back at New York Fashion Week with another exciting line-up of Chinese design talent this year,” Jessica Liu, general manager of Tmall Fashion, said in a statement. “Tmall has always been a gateway to renowned international brands and retailers that are looking to access China. At the same time, we have empowered homegrown talent from China to grow their brands and develop their creativity and originality."

The designers will show at Spring Studios on September 4, followed by the launch of Tmall's China Cool pop-up exhibition, which will run from September 4 through September 6 at 315 Spring Street.

The pop-up will feature collaborations that ride what Tmall identifies as the "China Cool" trend. Collaborations will include confectionary company Hsu Fu Chi with clothing brand Tyakasha, snack brand Qinqin with fashion brand Muzkin, Dove Chocolate with Hefang jewelry and home furniture brand Ziinlife with Chow Tai Seng jewelry.

Tmall launched as a B2C commerce platform in 2008 to cater to the demand for high-quality products. It currently holds a large number of storefronts for international and Chinese retailers.