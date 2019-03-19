Tom Ford is named von Furstenberg's successor at CFDA

Tom Ford has been officially named the chairman of the CFDA, following ratification from the CFDA Board earlier today. He will succeed the current chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg effective June 2019.

Von Furstenberg has been the face of the CFDA for over a decade, first named President of the CFDA in 2006 and then Chairwoman in 2015. During her time with the CFDA, von Furstenberg has succeeded in expanding the organization's activities to help foster the growth of emerging designers.

"I am so excited that Tom Ford has agreed to come and lead the CFDA," Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. "American Fashion could not wish for a better visionary to further grow its impact in the global landscape. Tom is a role model for all of us, and we are very lucky to have him as the next Chairman of the CFDA."

Tom Ford plans to continue von Furstenberg's mission

Ford, who launched his eponymous label in 2005, is an American-born designer who has spent his career working in both the U.S. and overseas. Before launching the Tom Ford brand, the designer had served as the Creative Director of Gucci Group, working for both Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

His brand now offers a complete collection of menswear, womenswear, accessories, eyewear and beauty.

"Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers," Ford said in a statement.

"As the Chairman, I look forward to continuing the incredible work Diane has done over the last 13 years. Diane is a true force and her contribution to the CFDA and to American fashion is immeasurable. We all owe her a great deal."