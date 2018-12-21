Tom Ford to show co-ed collection during New York Fashion Week

The Council of Fashion Designers of America this week released a preliminary New York Fashion Week schedule. One major shakeup is that the men’s and women’s catwalk calendars will overlap, due to the international schedules of London and Milan following New York. February 4-6 will feature the majority of men’s shows with women’s and co-ed shows following February 7-13.

There are several additions and notable changes to the NY fashion calendar. Star designer Tom Ford is electing to show a co-ed presentation. Ford follows in the footsteps of Gucci, Celine and Burberry, who all show mixed women’s and men’s collection during fashion week.

Ralph Lauren opens up the women’s collections with a show on the morning of February 7. On the same day Elie Tahari will celebrate his 45th year anniversary and return to the NYFW schedule.

Calvin Klein 205w39nyc by Raf Simons returns to Tuesday, and the week will close with Marc Jacobs on February 13.

Photo credit: New York Fashion Week, source: CFDA