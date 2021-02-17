Tommy Hilfiger and FutureLearn form educational partnership

Tommy Hilfiger is partnering with online learning platform FutureLearn to inspire change by designing and creating access to a unique portfolio of social impact educational courses. Both companies are committed to social and environmental sustainability, and as a result, Tommy Hilfiger has created a series of courses focused around both these topics on FutureLearn’s mobile-first platform. The partnership builds on the spring 2021 Tommy Hilfiger campaign, which centers around the theme of “Moving Forward Together.” In this spirit, the diverse cast of activists fronting the campaign with each host one FutureLearn course. The first course launched on FutureLearn.com this week.

“We want to not only inspire but enable our fans to make a positive difference in their own lives and the lives of others,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “Creating free, meaningful courses through the FutureLearn platform is one way we are equipping them to do so. These socially driven, online classes teach material that isn’t always covered in schools but is so important today. To move forward together, we all need to learn more about ourselves, our communities and the planet, and that’s exactly what our courses teach.”

To fully equip users with the tools and understanding needed to drive social change, the five FutureLearn courses designed by Tommy Hilfiger focus on sustainability, LGBTQIA+ allyship, body confidence and community building. Through the platform, users will have a safe space to explore diverse experiences, share their personal dreams and unique challenges. Each course aims investigate ways to effect positive change.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with the iconic fashion powerhouse, Tommy Hilfiger,” said Justin Cooke, chief content and partnerships officer at FutureLearn, in a statement. “At FutureLearn, our mission is to transform access to education, which is why we’re especially proud to work with Tommy Hilfiger to deliver on this through a new and free set of courses on increasingly important societal topics. From sustainability to body neutrality, building community, LGBTQIA+ allyship and activism, and more, we hope that the diverse and inspiring range of voices at the heart of these conversations will bring a variety of new perspectives to the platform for our millions of learners to engage meaningfully with.”

Driven by Tommy Hilfiger’s overarching sustainability mission to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcome All, the new FutureLearn courses were designed to champion those often underrepresented in fashion. The short courses are a mixture of storytelling, engaging in dialogue, developing new social and environmental knowledge and celebrating progress. They are free of charge, each take four hours to complete and will be viewable indefinitely on FutureLearn.com across mobile, tablet and computer devices. Alongside the FutureLearn courses, Tommy Hilfiger will be giving a series of live talks on its global social channels to provide additional short form life hacks.

photo: courtesy of UPR Agency