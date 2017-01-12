Tommy Hilfiger and Rossignol debut winterwear collection

Tommy Hilfiger doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The American fashion house has decided to move into skiwear by partnering with French brand Rossignol for a new sportsline.

The new collection will span four looks including performance wear for winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. As sportwear is not typically Tommy Hilfiger’s area in fashion, the designer’s personal relationship with sports is part of the inspiration for the line. “Skiing and winter sports have been a passion of mine since I was young,” Hilfiger told WWD. The collection is something that Hilfiger had wanted to do for a long time, according to the publication.

The collection will have Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic color scheme of red, white, and blue in geographic patterns. The line will show off stylish winterwear with technical functions ranging from jackets, ski pants, headwear, boots, and more. The prices for the menswear line will range from 157 to 739 dollars. The collection launched at Pitto Uomo earlier this week and will be available in stores this year in October. The merchandise will be available at select Tommy Hilfiger stores as well as its e-commerce site.