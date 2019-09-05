Tommy Hilfiger integrates VR technology with NYFW experience

See-now-buy-now has made it to the next level. Tommy Hilfiger is inviting its consumers to shop and experience its upcoming New York Fashion Week event, during the event. The brand, which recently announced it is returning to New York for the Spring/Summer 2020 showing season, is integrating an online virtual reality (VR) commerce experience to its runway show.

The see-now-buy-now runway event will showcase the latest TOMMYNOW Tommy x Zendaya collection, created in partnership with actress and global brand ambassador Zendaya.

A VR functionality will be available to consumers via desktop and mobile on Tommy Hilfiger's website during the NYFW event, which will take place at the Apollo Theater this weekend, on September 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The technology will allow users to access and experience the show as though they are in the audience themselves.

Tommy Hilfiger has also included a commerce component to its VR functionality. Along with experiencing the runway show, users will be able to visit a virtual pop-up shop to browse products on backstage dressing racks or shop looks worn by models. Products will feature shoppable tags that link to an e-commerce page where users can make a purchase.

“We are proud to put on a show that is always different to what our industry has seen before and the important dialogue it supports," Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement.