Tommy Hilfiger rumored to be taking runway show to Paris Fashion Week

American brand Tommy Hilfiger is in talks with the French Federation of Fashion and Haute Couture (Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode) to guarantee a spot on the next Paris Fashion Week for its See Now Buy Now runway show, according to news publication FashionNetwork, citing unnamed sources familiar with the negotiations. Tommy Hilfiger is said to have scheduled a meeting next week with the committee that evaluates possible candidates for the event, set to take place between February 25 and March 5.

Both Tommy Hilfiger and the French fashion’s governing body declined to confirm the news on FashionNetwork’s article. FashionUnited has contacted Tommy Hilfiger for comment, but no reply has been received as of yet.

Tommy Hilfiger has been quite the globetrotter lately. Since 2016, the brand has held shows in New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Shanghai.