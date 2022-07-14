Tommy Hilfiger to return to New York Fashion Week with phygital experience

Tommy Hilfiger has announced it will be returning to the New York Fashion Week schedule for the first time in three years.

The American brand’s return will be marked with an “experiential runway” event, unveiling its latest ‘See Now, Buy Now’ autumn 2022 collection, through which shoppers can purchase both physical and digital items.

Taking place September 11 at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In, the interactive experience draws inspiration from New York’s creative scene and brings together the physical world with the metaverse, an area the brand has increasingly been exploring.

Additionally, the runway event will be live-streamed into open-world platform Roblox, which it has partnered with since December 2021, where in-game avatars will also sport digital iterations of its collection in a virtual New York setting.

In a release, the brand’s creative director Tommy Hilfiger said New York was where his heart immediately went in the decision to return to fashion week.

“This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment was all coming together when I first started out in the industry. And today, it is still this approach that inspires me to engage with the cutting edge communities building new creative experiences,” he said.

Hilfiger went on to add that the upcoming season will see a collision of his favourite archical inspirations with new live event concepts and virtual worlds, noting: “It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots with a return to NYFW.”