Tommy Hilfiger to show during London Fashion Week

First they took Manhattan, then followed Los Angeles. Tommy Hilfiger and current collaborator Gigi Hadid will next take their traveling fashion festival to North London.

Hilfiger on Thursday confirmed his 'see now buy now' AW17 show will take place in London's Roundhouse, a performance art centre in Camden.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, September 17, will close out London Fashion Week.

“My vision for Tommy was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world,” Hilfiger told the fashion newspaper WWD. “It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers."

The latest Tommy x Gigi collection is influenced by rock 'n' roll and English references, and the Roundhouse is a venue rich with music history to showcase it. Everyone form The Rolling Stones to The Clash to The Ramones have played the venue. Its 1966 opening night featured a dual bill of Pink Floyd and Soft Machine.

Photo credit: Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi, source: Tommy Hilfiger Facebook