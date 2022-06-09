Top Fashion Influencer: Reece aka D’vey

Reece (He/They) is a queer Manchester and London based Fashion Influencer with a background in Architecture.

Most of their content on Instagram and TikTok is about combining architecture trends or styles and styling them as outfits.

If one takes a look at any of Reece’s content it is quickly established that they love to play with colours and patterns, combining unusual items but making them look cool. Reece’s style is very streetwear inspired with a vintage touch. So if that is something that you want more inspiration for, Reece is definitely the person to follow.