Traid launches 'Closet Clear-out Challenge' campaign

Second-hand clothing charity Traid has launched a new campaign, backed by celebrities, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Erin O’Connor to generate 250,000 garment donations throughout September.

The 'Closet Clear-Out Challenge' has been created to mark the charity's 25th anniversary to raise money to fund its global projects focused on supporting garment workers, their families, and organic cotton farmers to enable “a future of change”.

Other celebrity supporters backing and donating to the campaign include Michelle Dockery, Sharon Horgan, Caryn Franklin, Michelle Dockery, Patrick Grant, Gilles Peterson, and Vic Reeves and his wife Nancy Moir.

Traid 'Closet Clear-Out Challenge' campaign - Sophie Ellis Bextor Credits: Traid by Laura Lewis

Maria Chenoweth, chief Executive of Traid, said in a statement: “I’m so excited about our ‘Closet Clear-Out Challenge’ launching – not only does it have the potential to make such a huge difference to the projects we support, but it’s such a simple initiative for people to be part of - donate your clothes and be part of the change.

“65 percent of the population are now wearing something second-hand; we are on a mission to make this 100 percent. There is always new life in your unwanted clothes and this season especially, we’ll do everything we can to find it. We know it’s time the fashion industry changed for the better and I’m proud that Traid can be part of the solution.”

To date, by selling second-hand clothing, Traid has supported at least 700,000 garment workers, their families, and their communities. It has put 233 million garments back into use through its 12 stores across London and pop-ups nationally.

Traid 'Closet Clear-Out Challenge' campaign - Michelle Dockery Credits: Traid by Tom Jamieson

Traid states it is easy for people to take part in the challenge and donate, they just need to pick out the pieces they no longer want from their wardrobe, go to its website and book a free home collection. Traid will then collect, curate and re-sell the garments.

October will see the campaign results come to life across all Traid stores, where customers can take part in a ‘Traid Treasure Hunt’ to hunt down all the garments donated by celebrity supporters and the public.

Traid 'Closet Clear-Out Challenge' campaign