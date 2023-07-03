Trendstop Fall/Winter 2023-24 Women’s Catwalk Sport & Active

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key women’s sport and active-inspired directions emerging from the Fall Winter 2023-24 runways.

A key movement happening across design is the merger between fashion and sportswear. Reflecting modern consumer lifestyles and values, fashion pieces integrate performance elements and qualities, creating aesthetically desirable styles imbued with versatility, functionality, and longevity.

Multi-wear Sports Pieces

Utilising innovative materials and cuts, active pieces become adaptable and versatile to suit consumer needs. Strapped jackets can be worn like backpacks for hands free practicality, whist fashion cuts and fabrics reinvent sporty pieces that take the wearer from day to evening. Multifunctional items are remixed and re-styled in unconventional ways with creatively applied styling referencing current DIY and upcycled aesthetics and themes.

Fashion X Utility Pocketing

With an emphasis on practicality, exaggerated cargo and oversized, pouch style pocketing embellishes fashion sports hybrids. Coat dresses, statement outerwear and cosy pants blend utilitarianism and performance with high fashion design, as cocooning silhouettes and boxy cuts adorned with pockets brings a luxe feel to functional everyday wear.

The Sneaker Boot

Formal footwear styles merge with sports-oriented designs to create a sleek, moulded mid-cut sneaker boots. Inspired by motocross and boxing, streamlined, lightweight panelled uppers come on slim soles to allow for agile movement. Lace-up and toggle fastenings or showerproof over-sock attachments meet the practical requirements of modern hybrid, urban outdoor lifestyles.

