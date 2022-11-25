Trendstop SS23 Women’s Apparel

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the Women’s apparel trends emerging from the Spring/Summer 2023 international collections.

Inspired by the conscious consumer mindset, designers experiment with upcycling, reusing past season’s materials and deadstock to create softly aged, sustainable pieces. Explorations into metaverse also inspire fashion with a futuristic outlook that brings together and merges the virtual with the physical world.

Upcycled Outerwear

Upcycling elements remain a key emerging trend. Upcycled outerwear sees old garments given a second life through remaking, overdyeing, or simply being worn and reworn with love season after season. As consumers become ever more eco-conscious, new, shiny, synthetic outerwear is replaced by the reuse of past item, layered up for warmth. Silhouettes have a lived-in softness and fabrics and details that are gently threadbare.

Delicate Upcycled Romance

For the more delicate or romantic product areas, sustainability and upcycling also remains important. Soft romanticism is reinterpreted through the recycling of fluid eveningwear fabrics, lace trims and embroideries. Colours are soft and delicate whilst layered and recut silhouettes or sports-inspired detailing adds a modern edge.

Into the Metaverse

The metaverse and 3D digital design inspire real world silhouettes. Creative, playful, and exploratory, shapes are exaggerated by billowing volumes or structured elements. Otherworldly prints and bold, hyperreal patterns add dynamic movement. Paint effects and technical embosses applied to performance materials enhance the sense of being inside the virtual realm.

