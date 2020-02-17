True Religion launches bespoke couture denim

True Religion has partnered with conceptual artist Jaffa Saba to create a limited edition collection of bespoke denim.

Focusing on sustainability, the True Religion x Jaffa Saba collaboration is comprised of one-of-a-kind, meaningful garments made from upcycled denim. It includes jackets, denim jeans, bucket hats, shorts, samurai bomber hats, slides, tote bags, and lighters.

Saba, who has a background in both fine arts and tailoring, has previously worked with apparel brands ranging from Jean-Paul Gaultier to Nike. He incorporated themes of imperfection, sentimental value, and genuine authenticity into each product.

“We were blown away by Jaffa’s creativity and attention to detail, which is what we embody as a brand," a representative from True Religion stated in a press release. "He’d already created some bespoke True Religion pieces from his own wardrobe, and after meeting, we were all buzzing about a collab."

The collection is available for retail exclusively in-store at Selfridges, with prices ranging from 99 to 399 pounds.

Image: True Religion