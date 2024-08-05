True Religion Launches Team True Content-Creator Platform

Apparel and accessories brand True Religion has launched a new content-creator platform under the name Team True.

Bringing together content creators across the sports, music, film, and fashion industries who have authentic and genuine connections to the brand and True Religion consumers, the new platform aims to serve as a counterbalance to transactional influencer culture.

“Team True exists as a community of cultural icons and content creators who ‘truly’ resonate with our core consumers,” said Kristen D’Arcy, chief marketing officer at True Religion, in a statement. “They are enthusiastic friends of our brand whom we’ve brought on board not simply to outfit but, more importantly, to hear their ideas and incorporate them. We’ve gotten some incredible insights on everything from potential collaborations to philanthropic opportunities.”

True Team Credits: True Religion

Team True currently boasts a diverse lineup of 21 different content creators, personally selected by the brand, including actors, musicians, athletes, and other notable individuals who excel in their fields and are deeply embedded in culture. True Religion anticipates that Team True will grow to encompass hundreds of members over the coming years.

For example, one of Team True’s members is India Love Westbrooks, known as the original social media "It Girl." She previously partnered with True Religion for its Holiday 2023 campaign and is known for her captivating presence and fashion-forward style.

“Having the opportunity to work with a brand that is so authentic to who I am and where I come from has been amazing to me,” said Westbrooks in a statement. “I love True Religion and everything that it stands for. I’m so excited to continue to expand my relationship with the brand and honored to be a member of Team True.”

Other Team True members include Cordell Broadus, fashion icon, filmmaker, and music producer and the son of Snoop Dog, Lexie Brown, WBNA star of the Los Angeles Sparks, and Zay Wilson, influencer, model, and country music artist.

Team True members will consistently produce content for True Religion and engage with consumers at brand events.