Tu at Sainsbury's launches two new womenswear brands

Tu at Sainsbury's has launched two new exclusive ready-to-wear womenswear brands for spring/summer, Everbelle and For All The Love.

Everbelle is a new womenswear lifestyle brand offering easy-to-wear wardrobe essentials. The line is inspired by the “simple beauty of the everyday,” explains the supermarket, featuring timeless silhouettes in “confident prints and colours with pretty detailing”.

Key pieces include the Broderie maxi dress and patchwork floral coord, with prices starting at 24 pounds for a floral woven top.

Image: Tu at Sainsbury's; Everbelle

The new label will be available to buy online at Tu.co.uk and in five select Sainsbury’s stores: Fosse Park in Leicester; Stirling in Scotland; Hankridge Farm in Taunton, Somerset; Low Hall in Walthamstow, London and Wakefield Marshway in Wakefield.

While the other new launch, For All The Love, is a new trend-led, affordable range exclusively online at Tu.co.uk, with prices starting at 10 pounds for a T-shirt. The collection is anchored by bold colour palettes and statement prints, with key pieces including a colour block maxi dress and the geo print coord.

Both brands are available in UK sizes 6-18.

Image: Tu at Sainsbury's; For All The Love

Emma Benjafield, director of product at Sainsbury’s clothing, said in a statement: “The introduction of these exciting new brands means our customers have even more choice. Whether they’re looking for a statement dress for an occasion, or versatile pieces to dress up and down, there are so many options and we’re confident all pieces will work really well with customers’ existing wardrobes. We hope they will love the new collections as much as we do.”

Image: Tu at Sainsbury's; Everbelle

Image: Tu at Sainsbury's; For All The Love