Twenty Montreal launches innovative 3-dimensional fabrication

The boundaries between knitwear and performance wear have broken. Canadian label Twenty Montreal has unveiled a first-of-its-kind fabrication to bring an element of performance to its luxury knitwear.

Twenty Montreal has unveiled Hyper Reality Knit, a 3-dimensional fabrication that uses a unique raised knitting technique, for a new collection of performance wear. The new fabrication allows the brand to recreate patterns with pinpoint precision, according to a company press statement.

Since its founding in 2012 by David Helwani, Twenty Montreal has worked to redefine the capabilities of knitwear, transforming the category from high-end basics to sophisticated sportswear. The Hyper Reality Knit fabrication allows apparel items to offer ultra recover, anti-microbial, wicking and four-way stretch abilities.

The first collection of Hyper Reality Knit includes leggings, a track short, bike shorts, T-shirts, a pullover sweatshirt, hoodie and racerback bras, all ranging in price from 75 to 195 dollars. As far as design, the collection features animal prints inspired by giraffes, zebras and cobras.

The collection will retail through Bandier, Carbon38, Equinox and Net-A-Porter, as well as Twenty Montreal's e-commerce channel.