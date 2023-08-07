UK government announces new efforts to curb textile waste

The UK government has announced new efforts to reduce the amount of fashion that ends up in landfills.

A new programme, called ‘Maximising Resources, Minimising Waste’, brings together a range of measures backed by government funding, focusing on seven key sectors, including textiles, plastics/packaging, and furniture.

The aim of the programme is to help keep products and materials in circulation for as long as possible and at their highest value, through increasing reuse, repair, and remanufacture, the government said.

Examples of actions include developing policies to tackle fast fashion and keep textiles out of landfill by promoting circular alternatives.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said in a statement: “We mean business when it comes to preventing waste. We’re targeting the sectors responsible for the biggest impacts on the environment, and working with business to take the right steps for better use of our precious resources.

“Today’s announcement sets out a long-term vision to improve our use of resources and protect the environment.”