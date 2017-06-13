UK menswear is outperforming womenswear

As London Fashion Week comes to a close, a new survey by Mintel shows British menswear is growing at a faster pace than womenswear. In 2016 this saw the sector increase 2.8 percent to 14.5 billion pounds. Womenswear grow fifty percent less, but dominates a larger share of the clothing market, at least for now. The menswear market is far from reaching its peak, and is expected to grow to 16.3 billion over the next five years.

As more retailers are entering the menswear market and men are faced with greater choice of products, styles and sizing, the sector is becoming more competitive, Tamara, Senior Fashion Analyst at Mintel noted in March. "Millennial men are also becoming more demanding, wanting higher quality pieces, frequently updated ranges and unique designs, and they will choose to buy clothes from those retailers and brands that step up to the plate.”

Within the crowded fashion marketplace, consumers are looking for authenticity and quality, but also value. According to Mintel's latest survey, younger shoppers purchase fashion items more frequently, but price is key in considering what they buy. 21 percent of shoppers under the age of 25 prefer brands to have more frequent updated collections.

Sustainability was also factor in purchasing decision, and 42 percent of men stated they would purchase goods knowing if the country of origin was the UK, compared to 37 percent of women. They will also pay more for garments locally made and prefer brands that offer supply chain transparency.

Technology was another factor important to male shoppers, with 26 percent stating they would purchase clothing directly from social media channels were the option available as well increased fitting room technology, like iPads where additional sizes and styles can be ordered.

Speedy delivery is also important and Millenial shoppers would be interested in unlimited deliveries in exchange for an annual membership fee.

Photo credit:London Fashion Week, British Fashion Council Facebook page