UN to put a break on fast fashion

Most fashion brands these days have paid tribute at least to the notion of sustainability: be it by launching a sustainable line, or have some initiatives and project that reduce their environmental impact. Yet, many fundamental issues remain unsolved in the industry.

To create an industry-wide call to action to challenge commonplace practices, the UN Alliance on Sustainable Fashion will be launched next March. The motto is to think beyond existing patterns and finding innovative solutions.

“There is a fundamental problem with the fast fashion business model where revenues are based on selling more products”, commented Patsy Perry, the senior lecturer in fashion marketing at the University of Manchester in a statement. It would be unrealistic to expect consumers to stop shopping on a large scale, so going forward, I would expect to see more development and wider adoption of more sustainable production methods such as waterless dyeing, using waste as a raw material, and development of innovative solutions to the textile waste problem.”