Uniqlo owner makes pledge to cut down on single-use plastic

Fast Retailing Group has become the latest fashion giant to up its sustainability efforts with a pledge to reduce single-use plastic by up to 85 percent by the end of 2020.

The Japanese company - which owns Uniqlo, J Brand, Comptoir des Cotonniers, G.U., Princesse Tam-Tam, and Theory - said all 3,500 of its stores worldwide would begin switching to eco-friendly paper bags from September. It said by eliminating “unnecessary plastic” throughout its supply chain, it would reduce plastic waste by around 7,800 tonnes annually.

From 1 September, stores across 12 markets where plastic shopping bags are currently in use will begin switching to eco-friendly paper bags made of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper or recycled paper. At the same time, stores in markets where paper shopping bags are already being used, including Uniqlo stores in Europe, as well as Theory, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, and PLST stores, will begin switching to eco-friendly paper bags.

The company said it would also begin selling original eco-friendly reusable bags and charge for shopping bags in certain markets, to promote the use of reusable bags.

The retailer will also launch specific verification tests to eliminate plastic in product packaging and switch to substitute materials with the aim to eliminate the use of plastic in the packaging of certain items such as Uniqlo room shoes from the Autumn Winter 2019 season. Verification tests also aim to switch from plastic packaging for Uniqlo and GU products, such as Heattech, AIRism, and other innerwear to alternative materials, from summer 2019.