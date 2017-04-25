Universal Standard offers body-positive size swap for women

Direct consumer plus-size brand Universal Standard has just decided to offer a new launch entitled Universal Fit Liberty (UFL). The fresh program includes revolutionizing the shopping experience by allowing a size swap for customers.

The idea came from the body positive message of Universal Standard. As women of all sizes have fluctuating weights and experience emotional burdens of replacing clothes because of it, Universal Standard has come up with a unique solution.

Universal Standard has confirmed that if clothes you bought from the brand’s core collection no longer fit due to “size fluctuation within a year of purchase,” the brand will replace them in a new size for free, according to a statement released by the company. This will be the first program of its kind to offer this type of swap in the apparel industry. With Universal Fit Liberty’s introduction on April 17, any purchased U.S. pieces can be replaced without any worry or hassle. “Whether you’re a size 6, 16, or 26, weight fluctuates. It can go up and down, creating not only an emotional rollercoaster, but a financial burden,” the brand states on its website.

The returned clothing will be laundered and then donated. Universal Standard will donate these clothes to charities that support women in need including Dress for Success, American Red Cross and others. These clothes are meant to help make a difference in the apparel industry. “As a brand, we intend to create real, lasting, and much-needed change in the fashion business - particularly the 10+ segment, which still sits on the wrong side of an arbitrary size line, and segregates 100mn American women from their peers," co-founder and creative director Alexandra Waldman said in a statement.

Founders Waldman and Polina Veksler created the elevated chic brand in 2015 to offer women’s clothing from sizes 10-28. Using a direct-to-consumer model, the brand offers new products weekly and retails season-less clothes that retail from 60 to 160 dollars. With the new launch of UFL, Universal Standard is planning to take its clothes to the next level by empathizing with women and their needs with fluctuating weights. "Our goal with UFL is to lead this sector with big, bold innovations based on insight and a deep understanding of our customers' needs,” Waldman stated.

Photos: Universal Standard