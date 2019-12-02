Universal Standard runs denim drive for Cyber Monday

As retailers take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounting to start the holiday shopping season, Universal Standard has taken a different approach. The size inclusive womenswear brand is asking customers to donate denim for recycling in return for discounts on new merchandise.

Universal Standard is offering its best-selling denim styles in its collection for 25 dollars, as long as the customer will recycle an old pair of jeans through Cotton Inc.'s Blue Jeans Go Green initiative. The jeans available in the offer typically retail for 80 to 100 dollars, depending on the style.

Every order completed through this offer will come with a pre-paid UPS shipping label and packaging for customers to easily ship their old denim to Cotton Inc.

With this sales tactic, Universal Standard reduces the risk of fashion waste that often comes with holiday sales and gifting. This issue has been a concern for other companies this season, such as ThredUp, who is offering thrifting gift cards to encourage shoppers to consider secondhand gifts.

Photos: Universal Standard