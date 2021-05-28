Valentino to showcase his couture collection in Venice

Italian fashion house Valentino has announced his fall 2021-22 couture collection will be showcased in Venice.

The event is called Valentino Des Ateliers and will be held on July 15 in front of a small group of attendees.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino creative director, told WWD: “One the most challenging aspects of my work during these unprecedented times was the reprogramming of some of my recurrent thoughts, which of course included the concept and the place for my couture shows.

“The current ‘travel with your fantasy’ mode we are in pushed me to dream harder and bigger. My next couture collection will go under the name of Valentino Des Ateliers and the overall approach to this project has a lot to do with the name itself.

“I have challenged myself in orchestrating a symphony of different souls, minds, and creative inputs. All of these energies drove my vision to Venice. This city genuinely and spontaneously generates vibrations on art, theater, music, architecture, cinema, and everything that has to do with creativity. That is why it has been a natural decision to go for this idea. I am a designer, a fashion creator and I need to envision my creations in specific frames. Venice is the frame of the Valentino Des Ateliers collection.”

The show will also be livestreamed on the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode platform and on digital channels.