Valentino to stage haute couture presentation in Rome

Valentino is to show its haute couture Fall 2022 collection in Rome, instead of Paris. The Italian luxury house will present its latest high fashion event on July 8th on Rome’s Piazza Mignanelli and Trinità dei Monti, paying homage to the Valentino’s roots.

“Roma is the place where everything starts, the life, the people, our stories, and identities are here. We belong to this place as much as this place belongs to the world and to Valentino,” said Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director, Maison Valentino

“I would like to thank Maison Valentino for its return to Rome, with a fashion show that announces itself to be unique. With its architectural and artistic marvels, this city is the best venue to host the style of the Italian Maison de Couture, which was founded in Rome and that conveys the Italian values all over the world. With this great event, Rome returns at the center of the international fashion scene,” said Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome

Maison Valentino together with Roma Capitale, the Assessorato ai Grandi Eventi, Sport, Turismo e Moda, will aim to make the event memorable for the City of Rome as well as presenting it through its digital channels for the rest of the world.

“We strongly wanted this great event and we are very proud to host it in the very center of Rome. It will be the beginning of a month of initiatives that will involve the whole city. Rome rediscovers its natural vocation as the Capital of Style,” Alessandro Onorato, Councillor for Major Events, Tourism, Sport and fashion of Rome.