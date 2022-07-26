Valentino to support Act N°1 at Milan Fashion Week

Valentino has named Italian-based Act N°1 as the second emerging designer label it will support through the project it developed last year with Camera della Moda, which saw the luxury fashion house supporting Italian designer Marco Rambaldi .

For spring/summer 2023, Valentino will present Act N°1’s new collection on its @maisonvalentino Instagram account, which currently has 17 million followers, during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Founded by design duo Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin, Act N°1 offers a multicultural and personal take on fashion with a focus on their childhood, home and lifestyle, fusing influences from Lin’s Chinese heritage with the craftsmanship of Azerbaijan where Gassanoff was born.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said in the press release that he had chosen Act N°1 in “recognition of shared values” and the fact that fashion should be “deeply personal and celebrate the individual by welcoming their diversity”.

Image: Act N°1

Piccioli added: “The work of Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin is light and profound as the gaze of every young designer should be and perhaps how all ours should be. Multiculturalism, respect for diversity and celebration of the human coexist without dogmatism, without presumption in a free and courageous creativity.

“I believe that supporting talents capable of combining beauty with the offering of a reflection is our responsibility, as well as interesting, because fashion can do a lot and has a lot to offer, always. I sincerely hope it is the first of many acts.”

On being endorsed by Valentino, Act N°1 creative directors Lin and Gassanoff, said: “We are very happy and more than honoured to have been selected by Pierpaolo Piccioli as guests on Valentino’s social media accounts for the presentation of the new Act N°1 collection in September.

“The values we represent are in harmony and real synergy with the values of Pierpaolo Piccioli and being supported by him makes us doubly pleased. This will be an important platform where the messages we have been conveying since the beginning will reach even further thanks to Valentino and CNMI.”