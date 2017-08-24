Vans announce collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld

Footwear brand Vans have joined forces with Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake brand, to produce a footwear and apparel capsule collection.

The collection will include six redesigned Vans shoes, including the Sk8-Hi laceless platform and the Classic Slip-On. As well as a T-shirt, bomber jacket, and a leather backpack ranging in price from 40 to 300 US dollars.

The designs are set to feature Vans’ signature black and white checkerboard style with a range of Karl Lagerfeld motifs embedded in the designs, for example his iconic profile, and a quilted letter K motif.

The capsule collection is set to launch worldwide on September 7, available on both brand’s ecommerce sites as well as Karl Lagerfeld boutiques and selected Vans stores.

The designs will also be exhibited at Bread & Butter trade show in Berlin in early September.

Both brands are known for their successful designer collaborations, Karl Lagerfeld with Shu Uemura for example and Vans with iconic streetwear brand Supreme.

Screenshot courtesy of Vans website