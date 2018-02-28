Vans to launch Design Assembly Collection for Women

London - Vans is set to release a new directional collection of women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear under the name Design Assembly Collection next month. The new 25 piece collection, which blends Vans heritage elements with streetwear inspired silhouettes, offers numerous styles for spring/summer 2018.

Vans designers combed their archives for design inspiration before selecting a number of silhouettes which beard the ‘Off the Wall’ stamp logo from the 90s. Afterwards, designers streamlined the oversized fits, colours, and details from the original designs to offer a more contemporary and timeless collection.

Key items from the new collection include the Boulder Top, which features an embroidered skateboard logo, the Boulder Pullover and the Legend Stamp hoodie, which bears the vintage logo. Other items in the range include wide leg pants, t-shirts, dresses, bags and footwear.

Vans Design Assembly Collection for women is set to launch this March in all Vans stores worldwide and online.

Photos: courtesy of Vans