Vans unveils 'This is Off The Wall' campaign installation at Southbank, London

Vans, action sports brand under the VF corporation has unveiled an installation of its global brand campaign, This Is Off The Wall, with “Girls Skate India” imagery on London’s bustling Southbank. The company said, first launched in 2017, This Is Off The Wall showcased the essence of “Off the wall” through a diverse set of stories, throwing light on the various forms of creativity Vans has always supported.

The first instalment showcases female skateboarders inspiring and empowering the next generation through skateboarding and D.I.Y. spot building, activities that are often considered unorthodox for girls. Featuring Vans athletes Lizzie Armanto and Atita Verghese, “Girls Skate India” shows Indian girls gain confidence through skateboarding and highlights how a non-traditional activity provides an outlet for them to express themselves.

The company added that the celebrations will continue this weekend with a full schedule of live music, free skate sessions for girls and creative workshops taking place at House of Vans London.

Picture credit:Vans