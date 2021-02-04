Versace skipping Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week will be missing one of its biggest stars this February. The schedule for the upcoming Milan Fashion Week has been released and noticeably absent is Versace. Instead, the fashion house will be revealing their men’s and women’s fall 2021 collection with a coed video that will be unveiled on March 5.

The fully digital project will be filmed behind closed doors in line with COVID-19 safety protocols. Last September, Versace hosted an employee’s only runway show that was later released to the public digitally.

While the video is debuting during Paris Fashion Week, Versace says the date is due to technical and production reasons and is not affiliated with Paris Fashion Week. Versace isn’t the only big name brand skipping Milan Fashion Week.

Bottega Veneta and Gucci also won’t be showing this upcoming season, and have yet to disclose their dates for when they will be debuting their new season collections. New York Fashion Week, which will be kicking off Fashion Month, will be taking place from February 14 - 17 with predominantly virtual shows debuting on CFDA’s Runway360 platform.

photo: via versace.com