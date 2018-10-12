Versace to show pre-fall in New York

First came their acquisition by Capri Holdings, formerly Michael Kors Holdings. Now, Versace apparently is getting a little more American at heart with a fashion show on December 2 at 7 p.m. for their pre-fall collection. The news was first reported by WWD.

December 2 holds a special place in Versace creative director Donatella Versace's heart, as it is her later brother and Versace founder Gianni Versace's birthday. The location for the fashion show has yet to be revealed. This marks the first time the brand has done a fashion show for pre-fall.

This show wasn't at the behest of Michael Kors, however. It was reported that Versace had made the decision to do this show in New York before they were acquired by Capri Holdings. Versace won't be the only headlining act for December. Chanel will also be showing their Métiers d'Art collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that same week.