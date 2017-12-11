Vetements joining Paris Men's Fashion Week

The latest update to all the Fashion Month schedule changes comes from Vetements. The luxury label designed by Demna Gvasalia, also artistic director of Balenciaga, has announced it will be joining the Paris Men's Fashion Week calendar next year.

Gvasalia has become notorious for shaking up the Fashion Month calendar, having shown Vetements at Paris ready-to-wear and couture in the past. Balenciaga also recently announced they will be combining their men's and women's shows .

#VETEMENTSxALPHAINDUSTRIES #VETEMENTSxLEVIS @lespionneparishomme A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:25am PST

Their unisex show will take place on January 19, during Paris Men's Fashion Week fall/winter 2018. The time slot and venue have yet to be revealed.

Last season, Vetements opted to skip the runway entirely and have showroom appointments.

Gvasalia is known for being a disruptor of the fashion industry. The designer has taken a very digital and authentically raw approach to debuting his collection, and has worked to find ways to streamline production of his collections. The brand is known for having a high full-price sell through rate due to Gvasalia's strict approach to supply and demand.

His popularity among street style stars certainly doesn't hurt either. Not a single Fashion Week has gone by in several years where someone wasn't caught wearing a statement making Vetements piece. He's certainly managed to turn the industry on its head.