Victoria Beckham is number one for digital engagement at NYFW

The digital numbers game is the biggest contest during Fashion Month. This season at New York Fashion Week, designer Victoria Beckham came out on top. Beckham, who showed on September 10, had 5,661,938 consumer engagements on social media, representing 17 percent of all engagement during Fashion Week according to an analysis by ListenFirst. The news first broke on *WWD*.

Instagram drove 96 percent of Beckham's engagement, and the appearance of her son Brooklyn Beckham made her the number one most popular post on Instagram.

Aside from her son, Beckham had celebrities to thank for helping to drive her social media engagement. Celebrity presence at runway shows is known to easily drive social media engagement, as evidenced by shows like Givenchy's spring/summer 2016 fashion show at New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

With their mass audience of followers on social media platforms, in addition to their names coming up in hashtags, celebrities are a sure fire way to get seven figure Instagram engagement.

ListenFirst determines the top NYFW brands based on the total sum of public engagement across all digital and social media platforms measuring for fan growth, content responses, conversation volume, video news and organic search volume from Sept. 6 to 13.