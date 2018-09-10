Victoria Beckham launches debut ad campaign

Ahead of her London Fashion Week show to celebrate her brand’s ten-year anniversary, Victoria Beckham has unveiled her debut ad campaign, featuring imagery of herself that recalls the iconic Marc Jacobs ad campaign from April 2008.

Shot by Juergen Teller, who also photographed the original Marc Jacobs campaign, the series of images feature Beckham, with her legs sticking out of one of her own Victoria Beckham bags, as well as one with her inside along with Teller.

"When Marc Jacobs, featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry,” explains Beckham in a press release. “It was funny and ironic and brilliantly captured by Juergen Teller. And it came out just as I was about to present my debut collection. So what better way of illustrating the story of the past ten years than by revisiting the creative but this time with my own branded bag.”

The ad campaign is live on London’s Piccadilly Lights and one of the images from the campaign will also feature on a limited-edition T-shirt, which will be available exclusively on www.victoriabeckham.com and in her London Dover Street and Hong Kong flagship stores. In addition, from September 16 the T-shirt will also be available at Harrods, Selfridges, My-theresa.com, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Lane Crawford.

The campaign also features accessories that are part of a limited-edition capsule of ten-year anniversary product that will be available from Saturday, September 15.

Beckham added: “Marc gave me his blessing to recreate the shot and Juergen agreed to collaborate with me again which was just incredible, and him appearing in one of the images was really important to me. The collaboration with him was incredibly special and I wanted to document it.

“I have always put all of me in to my brand and I wanted to convey that message with these images. That I am and have been literally “putting Victoria into Victoria Beckham since 2008”. If there was a strapline that would be it! It’s tongue in cheek but there’s a real message in it for me.”

On Sunday, September 16, Beckham will mark her brand’s tenth anniversary with a show at Ropac Gallery on Dover Street as part of London Fashion Week. In addition, Beckham will also open her Dover Street flagship store to the public and play shop-girl behind the till.

Images: courtesy of Victoria Beckham