Victoria Beckham to host London Fashion Week show for 10th anniversary

London - It may be hard for some to believe, but it has been ten years since artist-turned-designer Victoria Beckham launched her own fashion labels. In honor of her brand's ten year anniversary, Beckham is set to host a special fashion show during London Fashion Week in September.

To mark her label's decade in the fashion industry Beckham is set to change the way she presents her collections. Rather than hosting a show during New York Fashion Week, the label is set to showcase its collection via "intimate presentations" at the James Burden Mansion in Manhattan, according to WWD. The move is reminiscence of the first private appointments Beckham hosted in New York back in the day for her newly founded label.

In honor of her British roots, Victoria Beckham aims to host her 10th-anniversary show in London during Fashion Week in September, which runs from September 14 to 18. However, the show is not the only occasion in which Victoria Beckham will mark its decade in the fashion industry. The fashion label will also celebrate its anniversary through a number of initiatives throughout the year, including launching special limited edition items.

Victoria Beckham's 10 year anniversary comes after an eventful year. The designer fashion brand received 30 million pounds investment from Neo Investment Partners last November, and aims to use to cash injection to strengthen its digital and physical retail presence while extending its core categories.

The fashion brands, which was valued at 100 million pounds, is earmarked for serious growth over the next few years, as it aims to move its head office to a new location in West London this spring. The company has been working on new collaborations in new categories, such as Victoria Beckham's successful collaboration with Estee Lauder and its limited edition collection with US retailer Target. Victoria Beckham also announced a major global licensing deal with Reebok late last year, which will "further enhance the future profitability of the business."

The company's steady and successful growth can be linked back to its business strategy. Since its launch in 2008, Victoria Beckham Limited has remained entirely independent. It is part of Beckham Brand Holdings, which is equally owned by Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment. Over the years the brand has steadily expanded, launching e-commerce in 2013, and opening its first brick and mortar store on Dover Street in 2014.

At the moment Victoria Beckham operates two flagship stores in London, as well as one in Hong Kong, which opened in 2016. The fashion brand is sold through 400 stockers worldwide in more than 50 countries.

Photo: Victoria Beckham, courtesy of Reebok