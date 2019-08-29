Victoria's Secret named 2nd most successful U.S. brand in new study

Media company 24/7 Tempo researched several metrics surrounding U.S.-owned fashion brands to determine America's place within the fashion industry. Analyzing revenue, number of stores, name recognition and metrics involving foot traffic from intelligence company Placed, store number, revenue, and other measures of success, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the 20 most successful American fashion companies.

Its research, which was published on 24/7 Tempo's website, has determined that the most successful U.S. brands are distinguished by their longevity, practicality, ease of wear and ability to cater to a wide consumer base.

24/7 Tempo ranks Brooks Brothers at place 20 due to its 500 plus stores worldwide and a revenue of 1 billion dollars. Ahead of Brooks Brothers are Converse at place 19, Tommy Hilfiger at 18 and Kate Spade at 17.

With 3.7 billion dollars in revenue and over 4,000 stores worldwide, Calvin Klein comes in at number 16. 24/7 Tempo noted that boundary-pushing ads and a wide range of product categories has helped build brand recognition in the company's five decade lifespan. Eddie Bauer, Vans and Under Armour, J.Crew and Polo Ralph Lauren follow Calvin Klein, in that order.

The 10 most successful U.S. fashion brands

According to 24/7 Tempo's analysis, the ten most successful American fashion brands are those with highly recognizable brand identities and product ranges.

Heritage denim company Levi's came in in tenth place, just behind teen-favorites Abercombie & Fitch and Hollister, which are both owned by parent company Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Nike landed seventh place, with 37.2 billion dollars in revenue and 951 stores worldwide.

Three of the brands in the top ten list are owned by Gap Inc. These are Banana Republic in sixth place, Gap in third place and Old Navy in first place, while Coach holds fifth place and American Eagle Outfitters fourth place.