Viral denim designer Ksenia Schnaider launches a menswear line

Ukraine-based denim designer Ksenia Schnaider is launching menswear for the first time since its debut in 2011.

Run by Ksenia Schnaider and her husband Anton, the brand earned its international popularity when a pair off-kilter asymmetrical women's jeans were shared throughout the internet on blogs and social media earlier this year. The jeans in question were designed with one skinny leg and on wide leg and are emblematic of Schnaider's unique and highly creative line of women's denim.

While a smaller range from the women's offering, Schnaider's menswear items include jeans, denim jackets and vests, shirts and T-shirts. The jeans are closely inspired by the women's line, with designs featuring several pockets or dramatic rips at the knee.

Speaking to WWD, Schnaider explained that she had always intended to launch menswear, and the time felt right now. The brand had already had a large male consumer base from Japan and China, who had been purchasing unisex and women's items.

The debut men's collection is currently available on the brand's e-commerce site, costing between 275 and 540 dollars for jeans and 120 to 685 for tops.

Images: Ksenia Schnaider website