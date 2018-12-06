Vivienne Westwood and Burberry launch collaborative collection

Burberry and Vivienne Westwood have finally unveiled their collaborative collection. Available online on Burberry’s website and select Burberry stores worldwide, the collection features some of Westwood’s most iconic designs, such as double-breasted jackets and kilts, reimagined in Burberry’s signature plaid.

An eclectic range of celebrities participate in the advertising campaign to promote the collaboration, including supermodel Kate Moss, actor Andy Bradin, writer and performer LadyFag, model Claudia Lavender, and footballer Marco Motta, to name but a few. All of them were shot by the acclaimed British photographer David Sims.

The collection includes a T-shirt with a handwritten message from Westwood: “Cool Earth has a plan to save the rainforest”. Proceeds from this T-shirt will be donated to Cool Earth, the UK-based non-profit organisation that aims to fight deforestation and climate change around the world. Westwood is also set to customize four items from the collection and auction them to raise money for the charity.

This partnership with Westwood marks Burberry’s first collaboration since the appointment of Riccardo Tisci for the role of Creative Director. He’s been working hard to take the British fashion house towards a fresh new direction. After giving it a new logo and monogram, Tisci announced monthly product drops available for purchase exclusively on Instagram and WeChat.

Photos: Courtesy of Burberry