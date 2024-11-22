Watch: From hero gnomes to stylish goats, all the festive fashion films to know for 2024

It’s that time of the year, again. Brands and retailers across the globe have begun unveiling their always highly anticipated festive campaigns. This season, trends seem to revolve around flipping the script on the stress usually associated with the season; incorporating well-known (animated) figures into the storyline; and proposing new traditions that align with the modern family. Here is a selection of some of the most notable campaigns to have been unveiled so far…

Sports Direct: New Traditions

Footballers Frank Lampard and Lucy Bronze, together with rugby player Maro Itoje and athlete Russ ‘Hardest Geezer’ Cook, feature in Sports Direct’s winter campaign, ‘New Traditions Start Here’. Alongside local “everyday heroes”, the sports stars contribute to the retailer’s celebration of new family-centric sporting traditions, a concept that 64 percent of UK adults are expected to engage in over the festive period, according to Sports Direct data.

Marks & Spencer: Christmas starts here

Marks & Spencer’s Christmas clothing and home campaign is told through the eyes of a child, played by TV star Skylar Blue, who uses a magical snow globe to bring her family together in a festive transformation. The storyline intends to reflect the retailer’s playful approach to campaigns, going beyond simply existing as a fashion film, and instead leaning into “physical theatre”, as described by the campaign’s choreographer, Corey Baker.

Harvey Nichols: Embrace the world of Tim Burton

This year, Harvey Nichols has partnered with the Design Museum’s ongoing exhibition, ‘The World of Tim Burton’, to celebrate the season in the famed director’s signature quirky manner. Alongside themed window displays and in-store events, such as a reimagined Christmas Afternoon Tea, the retailer’s video campaign has also been conceived through a “Burtonesque lens” and stars one of Burton’s iconic characters, Robot Boy. In the video, Robot Boy comes to life alongside a selection of Harvey Nichols’ gifts before embarking on an “enchanting” story.

Barbour: Shaun the Sheep x Baa-bour

Akin to last year, Barbour has enlisted Aardman’s Shaun the Sheep to headline its 2024 festive campaign. The story follows Shaun and other characters from his world in their attempt to form a choir, with each sporting a number of recognisable Barbour accessories, aligning with the brand’s intention to highlight its most popular gifts. To accompany the campaign, Barbour has created 30 limited edition Re-loved Shaun the Sheep-inspired wax jackets, the proceeds of which will go to Oxfam.

Debenhams: Duh, Debenhams

For ‘Duh, Debenhams’, the Boohoo-owned retailer leans into its e-commerce presence, encouraging customers to shop online in the comfort of their own home. Over 30 seconds, actress Elizabeth Hurley, model Leomie Anderson and comedian Ellie Taylor, among other stars, explore relatable shopping challenges, framing the e-tailer as both a more glamorous and stress-free solution.

John Lewis: The Gifting Hour

From the get-go, John Lewis’ campaign follows a stressed out woman in her pursuit of finding her sister the perfect gift for Christmas. The protagonist is then plunged into various periods of her sister’s past, from grumpy teenage years to more recent heartbreaks, all to come out on the other side with what John Lewis’ deems as the perfect gift, which can only be found when “knowing where to look”.

Burberry: Wrapped in Burberry

Burberry’s latest content series brings together friends of the house, from David Tennant and Alex Hassell to the family of London-based artist Slawn to long-time clients Drs. Herschel and Lilly Stoller, in a campaign spanning both film and imagery. The portraits spotlight the individuals wearing signature Burberry goods in an attempt to encapsulate the brand’s “timeless appeal” and its relationship with dedicated patrons.

Matalan: It’s the most wonderful time of year…right?

“We get it, we got you,” a voiceover for Matalan’s campaign states. The phrase is in reference to the chaos that typically comes with the festive period, all of which is depicted in full force in the 30 second clip. Within, Matalan emphasises its affordability and low cost products to the tune of festive disarray, from children screaming to scraping ice off vehicles.

Boots: Make magic

Pharmacy and beauty retailer Boots leans into theatrics for its #MakeMagic campaign. Here, actress Adjoa Andoh takes on the role of Mrs Claus, who is revealed to be a prominent director in the organisation of Christmas, departing from the belief that Santa Claus himself is solely behind the magic. Beauty products offered by Boots are packaged by “elves” in a workshop, the interior of which is reminiscent of an Oz-like film set.

Asda: The gnome of Christmas

A group of five gnomes together with hundreds of their friends embark on an adventure to save Christmas in Asda’s festive campaign, which the supermarket said had been “painstakingly created over the past seven months”. In their attempts to help prepare a store for customers, the gnomes, which have become synonymous with Asda’s branding, showcase a variety of the retailer’s festive offer, including a sequin dress highlighted by drag artist gnome, Gnicky.

TK Maxx: Festive farm

From a sweater-wearing Alpaca to a beret-donning goat, TK Maxx’s Festive Farm offers up a fashion-forward take on barnyard animals. As the fluffy friends exit their barn into the snow, a confused farmer and his wife serve as onlookers to the surprising display. The retailer is returning to the farm concept after receiving a “fantastic reaction” from customers to the campaign last year, as noted by TK Maxx group director, Deborah Dolce.

Freemans: Sophie and the style squad

In-keeping with its ongoing brand transformation, Freemans has enlisted ambassador Sophie Ellis-Bextor to star in its festive campaign. The ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer can be seen showing up to customer houses with presents in tow, taking on the perceived role of a stylist alongside her accompanying “style squad”. Ellis-Bextor has been at the forefront of Freemans’ brand refresh since September, when the concept of a “style squad” had initially been introduced.

Urban Outfitters: Happy LOLidays

Urban Outfitters is another trying to flip the script on the stressful festive season through a multi-channel campaign designed to present fresh twists on holiday traditions. According to head of brand marketing, Cyntia Leo, LOLidays is about meeting the “audience exactly where they naturally engage, on social”, tapping into current culture and trends while emphasising “easy-to-navigate” and “budget-friendly” gifting solutions.

Amazon: Midnight Opus

Marketplace giant Amazon took a heartwarming approach for its own festive campaign, the protagonist of which is the janitor of a theatre who, as working around the old-timey setting, unveils his vocal talent. Colleagues looking on decide to surprise the janitor with a tuxedo jacket, aptly ordered via Amazon, which they present as a means to encourage him to perform. Global chief creative officer, Jo Shoesmith, said the story “celebrates the joy from doing something special for the people in your life”.

JD Sports: The family portrait

“From your day ones, to your new ones,” is the motto of JD Sports’ 2024 Christmas ad. Notable UK personalities Central Cee, Maya Jama and Paddy the Baddy are each featured in the campaign alongside their family and friends, underlining the message that Christmas holds different meanings for different people. Chris Waters, UK and EU marketing director, said the campaign seeks to “highlight the authentic connections and live experiences of all forms of family”.

Miu Miu: Irreverent wonder

Brand ambassador and actress Emma Corrin is at the helm of Miu Miu’s holiday campaign, ‘Irreverent Wonder’. In it, Corrin describes typical scenarios and experiences synonymous with Christmas while lounging around in a curation of the luxury brand’s recognisable goods. Miu Miu also used the campaign as an opportunity to introduce its new 2024 Upcycled Collection, which has been infused with festive touches.

H&M: Albert Moya for holiday 2024

H&M’s holiday film was directed by Albert Moya and intends to act as an ode to love. In it, photoshoots for the campaign–starring the likes of Awar Odhiang, Nepapery Odhiang, Lily McMenamy and Eddy Earl Aldridge, among many others–are pieced together in heartfelt clips, with each of the featured individuals, sporting pieces from H&M’s Christmas collection, sharing what their perspective of love is.