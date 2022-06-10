What fashion items are great investment pieces?

With the growth in the resale market, customers are seriously rethinking the investment piece. Those with a penchant for designer items are no longer in the business of just acquiring stuff. They want to know it will hold value, so they can resell it and eventually put it toward something else. Alternatively, they will view it as an active investment, expecting a return on it if it goes up in value (we are looking at your Chanel). Customers also want pieces that will be eternally relevant, not just for the moment.

Currently, there is debate as to whether the luxury goods industry is recession-proof. The wealth gap in America is the widest it's been in history, so despite a pending recession, there is no shortage of consumers with deep pockets. If you're looking for an investment piece, what are the best purchases?

Image: chanel.com

## What are the good investment pieces? Chanel 2.55 Classic Flap Bag

Chanel has come under scrutiny for raising its prices, but customers are still buying. Their revenues just hit 15 billion dollars, a historic high for the company. The Chanel Classic Flap bag is now priced at 8200 dollars. In 1990, the bag's price was 1150 dollars. For those lucky to have kept their bags in good condition for 30-plus years, that was a serious ROI. As Chanel positions itself to compete with Hermes and supply chains are tight, expect a potential price increase.

Image: hermes.com

Hermès Birkin

The Birkin is one of the most iconic status symbols of all time. Named after actress Jane Birkin, the bag has a waiting list for up to three years sometimes. It also commands a hefty resale value. Vintage Birkins can go for six figures at auctions. They have a higher return on investment than gold. You're best off buying one and keeping it in a safe for twenty years.

Image: rolex.com

Rolex Submariner

The world of watch collectors are people who have long known investment value. There are stories of vintage Swiss watches being resold for the down payment on people's homes or students' college tuition. The Submariner is a gold standard for divers' watches. The average Rolex price is now more than 13,000 dollars, up from a 2011 average of 5000 dollars. Those prices aren't expected to dip anytime soon.

Image: cartier.com

Cartier Tank Watch

Another luxury watch that is a good investment piece is the Cartier Tank Watch. It is a staple among luxury watch collectors. Often watch collectors overlook these pieces, but they retain most of their value on the resale market. While it's not a major ROI like the Rolex Submariner, they will hold most of their worth.

Image: us.louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton Neverfull

The Louis Vuitton Neverfull was once the standard entry-level Louis Vuitton tote, with an average price of 1200 dollars. Now, the brands command an average price of 2000 dollars at retail. For those who have held onto their Neverfulls and kept them in good condition, congratulations, they are worth more than you paid for them.

Image: Dior

Dior Saddle Bag

Maria Grazia Chiuri made the signature Dior Saddle Bag silhouette great again. It is now one of Dior's best sellers, and one of the most coveted luxury bags of the moment (again). The Saddle Bag also retains a considerable amount of value on the resale market. The Saddle Bag is also offered for both men and women, so it has unisex versatility.

Image: vancleefarpels.com

Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Necklace

The Alhambra is Van Cleef & Arpel's most recognizable jewelry pattern as a symbol of luck. The four-leaf clover design also means you will get lucky on value retention. These necklaces go for close to their original value on resale sites. As a luxury symbol since 1968, they will also never go out of style.