What to expect in fashion news from week 10, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 10th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 2 - 8 March 2020.

Paris Fashion Week Women’s (24 February - 3 March)

After Milan it’s Paris’ turn to be the epicentre of women’s ready-to-wear fashion. Brands showing include Dior, Kenzo, Saint Laurent, Koche, Off-White, and Rick Owens, among others.

JD.com Q4 (2 March)

For the third quarter of 2020, JD.com reported net revenues of 134.8 billion Chinese yuan (18.9 billion dollars), representing a 28.7 percent increase from the same period in 2018. The company will publish its Q4 results on Monday.

Nordstrom Q4 (3 March)

In the third quarter of the year, net earnings at Nordstrom were 126 million dollars compared with 67 million dollars the year before, while total revenue fell 2 percent to 3.67 billion dollars. The company will publish its Q4 results on Tuesday.

American Eagle Q4 (4 March)

American Eagles Outfitters Q3 revenue climbed 6 percent. The company will publish its Q4 results on Wednesday.