What to expect in fashion news from week 11, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 11th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 9 - 15 March 2020.

Ascena Retail Group Q2

Net sales for the first quarter at Ascena Retail Group were 1,297 million dollars compared to 1,339 million dollars in the prior-year period, which the company said reflected flat comparable sales for the quarter and a decrease in non-comparable sales. The group will report its Q2 results on Monday.

Dick's Sporting Goods Q4

Dick's Sporting Goods net profit for Q3 was 58 million dollars, up from 38 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues increased to 1,962 million dollars. The company will report its Q4 results on Tuesday.

Express Q4

Third quarter net sales at Express, Inc. decreased 5 percent to 488.5 million dollars with consolidated comparable sales down 5 percent. Comparable retail sales, which include both Express stores and e-commerce, decreased 5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. The company will report its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley FY

Consolidated net revenues at Vera Bradley Inc. totalled 127.5 million dollars for the third quarter, which included 25 million dollars of net revenues from Pura Vida. Excluding Pura Vida, Vera Bradley net revenues totalled 102.5 million dollars, a 4.9 percent increase. The company will report its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Gap Q4

Gap’s net profit for Q3 was 140 million dollars, down from 266 million dollars a year earlier, while revenues decreased to 3,998 million dollars. The company will report its Q4 results on Thursday.

Tilly's FY

For the third quarter, Tilly’s, Inc. reported total net sales of 154.8 million dollars, an increase of 8 million dollars or 5.4 percent, compared to 146.8 million dollars last year. The company will report its Q4 results on Thursday.