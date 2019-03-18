What to expect in fashion news from week 12, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 12th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 18-24 March, 2019.

Asos trading update (19 March)

In December, the once seemingly untouchable online giant Asos issued a profit warning following a challenging November. Read the company’s trading update on Tuesday.

Guess Q4 (20 March)

In November, Guess reported an increase in Q3 revenues of 10.3 percent, while net loss for the period was 13.4 million US Dollars compared to 2.9 million US Dollars from the same period the year before. Read the brand’s Q4 results on Wednesday.

Ted Baker FY (21 March)

In February, Ted Baker issued a warning that profits for the current financial year would be below market expectations at 63 million pounds. Read the British brand’s full year report on Thursday.

Nike Q3 (21 March)

In February, Nike announced a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 4, 2019. Read the brand’s Q3 report on Thursday.

Los Angeles Fashion Week (22-25 March)

LA’s biannual fashion week is back to showcase the newest collections of LA-based and international designers.