What to expect in fashion news from week 15, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 15th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 8-14 April, 2019.

Levi Strauss Q1 (9 April)

In March, Levi Strauss returned to the trading floor after more than three decades absent from the public markets. Read the brand’s Q1 results on Tuesday.

Asos interim results (10 April)

Last month, Asos reported total sales growth of 13 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent on a constant currency basis to 658.5 million pounds (873.3 million dollars) for the three months ended 28 February. Read the company's interim results for the last six months on Wednesday.

Kingpins Amsterdam (10-11 April)

Kingpins is back in Amsterdam to bring together denim professionals from the Netherlands and around the world, and showcase the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the two-day event.

LVMH Q1 (10 April)

In January, LVMH reported revenue of 46.8 billion dollars for 2018, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year. The group's annual profit from recurring operations amounted to 10 billion euros, a growth of 21 percent, while its operating margin reached a level of 21.4 percent, an increase of 1.9 percentage points. Read the group’s Q1 on Wednesday.