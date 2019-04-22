What to expect in fashion news from week 17, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 17th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 22-28 April, 2019.

Fashion Revolution Week(22-28 April)

Fashion Revolution Week starts globally on Monday, April 22, on Earth Day. Fashion Revolution is the largest fashion activism movement in the world. With the annual worldwide campaign 'Fashion Revolution Week', with the hashtag #WhoMadeMyClothes, calls for a more honest, safe and transparent fashion industry.

Hermès Q1 (25 April)

Hermès posted strong annual figures for its 2018 financial year, with an increase of 10 percent in turnover to 5.9 billion euros. Read the brands first quarter figures on Thursday.

Columbia Sportswear Q1 (25 April)

In February, Columbia Sportswear announced net sales of 917.6 million dollars for the fourth quarter - an increase of 18 percent or 19 percent constant-currency. Read the brand’s Q1 on Thursday.

Puma Q1 (26 April)

Puma achieved a turnover of 4.6 billion euros in the 2018 financial year thanks to a 17.5 percent increase in turnover at the same exchange rates. Last year, sales amounted to 1.04 billion euros due to a growth of 14.5 percent. In 2019, Puma SE expects to achieve revenue growth of 10 percent and an EBIT of between 395 and 415 million euros. Read the entire report on Friday.