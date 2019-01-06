What to expect in fashion news from week 2, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the second week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 7-13 January, 2019.

London Fashion Week Men’s Autumn/Winter 2019 (5-7 January)

London Fashion Week Men’s returned to the UK capital for its 13th season on Saturday. Monday will be the last day of the three-day menswear event which showcases some of the UK’s top homegrown talent, as well as a selection of some of the best overseas talent.

Pitti Uomo (8-11 January)

Pitti Uomo, the international menswear event taking place each year in Florence, Italy, is back this week, running between 8-11 January. This year’s event marks the 95th edition of the trade fair and will showcase the season’s biggest names in menswear.

Ted Baker trading update (9 January)

How is British luxury clothing brand Ted Baker doing? In its last trading update the company reported a 0.2 percent or 0.4 percent constant currency decrease in group revenue for the 16 week period from August 11, 2018 to December 1, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Stay tuned this week for the brand’s latest trading update for the 5 week period, from 2 December 2018 to 5 January 2019.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s and White Street Market

The week will be rounded off with another Men’s Fashion Week. This time Milan takes its turn to showcase the latest and greatest in menswear between 11-14 January. Close on its heels comes Milan’s White Street Market - taking place between 12-14 January - which will showcase a selection of international contemporary fashion brands, while offering a cultural reference for designers, stylists and artists.