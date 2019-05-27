What to expect in fashion news from week 22, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 22nd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 27 May - 2 June, 2019.

Gucci Cruise Collection show in Rome (28 May)

On Tuesday, the Gucci Cruise show Collection will be taking place in Italy’s capital. The company said its choice of location continues creative director Alessandro Michele’s dialogue with the old world, this time drawing from a place reminiscent of his childhood.

Abercrombie & Fitch Q1 (29 May)

For the full year ended February 2, 2019, Abercrombie & Fitch net sales of 3.6 billion dollars increased 3 percent from last year, despite the adverse impact from the loss of fiscal 2017's 53rd week, while comparable sales increased 3 percent on top of 3 percent last year. Read the company’s Q1 results on Wednesday.

PVH Q1 (29 May)

For its fourth quarter, PVH Corp. reported revenue decrease of 1 percent to 2.5 billion dollars, while revenues increased 2 percent on a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year period. Read the company’s Q4 results on Wednesday.

Tilly's Q1 (29 May)

For its full year to February 2, 2019, Tilly’s, Inc. reported total net sales of 598.5 million dollars, an increase of 3.7 percent, while comparable store net sales increased 4 percent, following a 1 percent increase in fiscal 2017. Read the company's Q1 results on Wednesday.

Gap Q1 (30 May)

In March, Gap announced it would be closing around 230 stores as part of its restructuring efforts. See the company’s Q1 results on Thursday.