What to expect in fashion news from week 27, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 27th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 1-7 July, 2019.

Berlin Fashion Week (1-6 July)

Berlin Fashion Week is back. Highlights for this week’s event include trade fairs Premium at the halls of Station Berlin, the Panorama at the ExpoCenter City Berlin, the Show & Order X Premium at Kühlhaus, and Neonyt at Kraftwerk.

Paris Haute Couture Week (30 June - 4 July)

This week Haute Couture is back in the French capital. Brands making appearances at this edition of Paris Haute Couture Week include Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Azzaro, A.F. Vandevorst and Ronald van der Kemp.

Interview with C&A head of trends

FashionUnited spoke with Sabrina Shairzay, head of trends at Dutch fast-fashion retailer C&A about current trends and what to expect for the upcoming spring/summer 2020 season.