What to expect in fashion news from week 3, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 3rd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 13 - 19 January, 2019.

Pitti Uomo recap

Pitti Uomo, one of the world’s leading men’s fashion trade shows, took place last week and FashionUnited attended. Keep an eye out for our recap of the 4-day event.

Milan Fashion Week (10 – 14 January)

Following in the footsteps of Florence with its Pitti trade show, Milan takes its turn to showcase the latest and greatest in fashion for this coming season with Milan Fashion Week.

Berlin Fashion Week (13 – 17 January

Berlin Fashion Week is back. Across several different shows, designers, buyers, textile companies and the press will meet up to discuss the latest in trends, sustainability, innovation and technology in the fashion world. FashionUnited will be attending, so stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s (14 – 19 January)

Next up in a month of fashion events comes Paris - The French capital takes its turn to show the newest looks in Men’s fashion from brands such as Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Dior Homme, Hermès and more.

Sustainability efforts announced in December

FashionUnited will be taking a look back at the top 16 sustainability efforts announced last month.

16 Sustainability efforts announced in December 2019